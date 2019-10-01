Mother, children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two young daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Emergency crews on scene after a crash in the 13300-block of 104th Avenue on Monday, Sept. 30. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

A mother and two children were not seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood Monday evening.

A stroller could be seen tipped over in the street.

“Both girls, aged one and five years old, were treated in hospital for minor injuries,” Constable Richard Wright told the Now-Leader, noting they were hit by a vehicle at a “very slow speed.”

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and has been co-operative with police.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when the woman, pushing an infant in a stroller and walking with another toddler, crossed 104th Avenue at 133A Street not far from Surrey City Hall.

“The mother and children were crossing outside of the marked crosswalk,” said Wright.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the woman appeared uninjured, and that an infant was being cared for by a passerby.

“The toddler seemed to have more significant injuries and was audibly crying,” the freelancer noted, adding that all three left in ambulances.

“Traffic lanes had been narrowed on this part of 104th Ave for construction taking place nearby,” the freelancer said.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter