Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Anjali Dhesi – the younger sister of Bhavkiran Dhesi – flanked by her parents, addresses media during a news conference appealing for anyone with information regarding her sister’s killing to come forward. (File photo)

The mother charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi has been granted release from custody.

Justice Heather MacNaughton made the ruling regarding Manjit Kaur Deo Friday afternoon, during proceedings at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

MacNaughton imposed a $500,000 surety, and ordered conditions including that Deo, 53, have no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister, as well as no contact with her son, Harjot Singh Deo, or daughter, Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

Harjot Deo, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi’s death; his sister is also charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

Dhesi’s body was found in a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, 2017.

There is a publication ban on evidence presented at Friday’s hearing.

Outside court, Dhesi’s sister, Anjali, said the release decision was “disappointing.”

“I’m not surprised, no, I just think the justice system is flawed in that sense,” she told Peace Arch News.

Friday’s court proceedings marked the first time she laid eyes on Manjit Deo, she said.