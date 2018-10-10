Mother accused of daughter’s murder told police she wanted to die

Recording of sobbing woman played in court, after eight-year-old’s body found in South Surrey in 2014

Lisa Batstone (inset) is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter Teagan.

A South Surrey mother charged with the December 2014 death of her eight-year-old daughter cried in court Wednesday as her lawyer questioned the officer who had arrested her that fateful afternoon.

“After you took (Lisa) Batstone away from her vehicle, are you aware if she ever saw her child again?” defence counsel Tony Paisana asked Const. Elizabeth Cucheran.

Batstone – who appeared in court in ankle shackles – is charged with second-degree murder after the body of her daughter, Teagan, was found in the trunk of a car in a cul-de-sac just south of Crescent Road shortly after noon on Dec. 10, 2014.

Teagan had been a student at Rosemary Heights Elementary.

The month after her death – after a court-ordered “fitness assessment” – her mother was deemed fit to stand trial on the murder charge, however, the proceedings were delayed multiple times over the years.

Proceedings underway in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster this month are to determine if statements Batstone made to various witnesses prior to being advised of her right to counsel are admissible in trial, defence co-counsel Eric Gottardi told Peace Arch News.

Wednesday, the court heard recordings from the hospital of a sobbing Batstone repeatedly telling police, “I just want to die.”

“Please. There’s nothing to live for.”

Justice Catherine Murray also heard that on the day in question, police were first alerted to “concerning emails” Batstone had been sending. A second 911 call reported a dead child, Cucheran confirmed to Paisana.

Cucheran confirmed that when she arrived at the cul-de-sac scene, firefighters were standing at the back hatch of a vehicle in a ditch.

“You heard someone say that the child was deceased?” Paisana said.

“Yes,” Cucheran said.

Cucheran confirmed that Batstone was lying down in the back of the vehicle, holding her child.

The officer said she initially detained Batstone “for investigation.”

“My initial thought was something was awry,” she told the court.

After noticing an odour of liquor, she arrested Batstone for impaired driving.

Asked if she recalled Batstone repeating the words, “I killed her, I killed her,” on the way to the police vehicle, Cucheran said she couldn’t say either way.

Members of Teagan’s family attended court Wednesday but did not want to make a public statement at this time.

More to come…