A satellite view of White Rock. (Google)

A satellite view of White Rock. (Google)

Most expensive home in South Surrey valued at $18,016,000

Surrey, White Rock homeowners to see moderate shift in value

When Surrey and White Rock homeowners receive their assessment packages in the mail this week, BC Assessment says most will find a moderate change in the value of their property.

Examples provided by BC Assessment, designed to demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties, show a four per cent increase in White Rock, from a typical assessed value of $1,195,000 last year to $1,245,000 this year, and a five per cent increase in Surrey, from $1,010,000 to $1,062,000.

The most expensive home in White Rock, which also ranked 483rd in the province in terms of value, is located at 13616 Marine Dr. Assessed at $10,475,000, the property experienced a slight decrease in value compared to last year, when it was assessed at $10,578,000. While the value of the land increased by $21,000, the buildings on the property decreased in value by $124,000.

The most expensive home in Surrey, located at 2021 Indian Fort Dr. and ranked 76th in the province, was assessed this year at $18,016,000, which is an increase from $17,948,000 last year.

In a Top 500 Valued Residential Properties list published last year, Surrey’s most expensive home, located at 17146 20 Ave., was assessed at $31.6 million.

However, BC Assessment deputy assessor Bryan Murao told Peace Arch News, the property was successful in achieving partial farm classification. The same property is now assessed at $8,174,520.

The only other Surrey home that placed on the top 500 list of most valued residential properties in the province is located at 2165 123 St., which is valued at $13,478,000 and ranked 228th.

SEE ALSO: Surrey, White Rock properties make list of most expensive in B.C.

In examples provided for strata homes, which includes townhouses and condos, White Rock was the only municipality in the Lower Mainland to experience a slight decrease in value. A typical assessed value of $460,000 in White Rock last year decreased to $452,000 this year, representing a two per cent downward shift.

In Surrey, however, a typical strata home assessment of $497,000 last year climbed to $510,000 this year, representing a three per cent change.

“Despite COVID-19, the Lower Mainland residential real estate market has been resilient,” said Murao. “For the most part, homeowners can expect relatively moderate increases in value. This incredible strength is a stark contrast to last spring when the market came to a temporary standstill, whereas the remainder of the year had a very steady and rapid recovery.”

However, Murao added, commercial and industrial markets have been much more varied with both decreases and increases, depending on the sector.

“While commercial sales activity has remained low, value changes have been moderate across many property types.”

The total number of properties in the province is 2,114,886, an approximate one per cent increase from 2020. In the Lower Mainland, the overall total assessments have increased from about $1.41 trillion in 2020 to about $1.46 trillion this year.

More than $15 billion of the Lower Mainland’s updated assessments comes from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties.

Assessments are the estimate of a property’s market value as of July 1, 2020 and physical condition as of Oct. 31, 2020. Changes in property assessment reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property, BC Assessment said.

When estimating a property’s market value, BC Assessment analyzes current sales in the area as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view and location.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HousingSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey looking into extending heritage rail ride into Newton from Sullivan Station
Next story
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

Just Posted

File photo of passengers boarding the restored BC Electric Railway Car 1225 at Cloverdale Station in 2019
Surrey looking into extending heritage rail ride into Newton from Sullivan Station

Councillor Linda Annis says it has ‘real value from a tourism perspective’

Volunteers at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen pack food hampers that will be delivered to people in self-isolation because of positive COVID-19 tests. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen provides COVID food hampers for those in need

COVID-hamper program launched Dec. 1

Pixabay image
Four Surrey households hit with $2,300 fines for New Year’s parties

This was for breaking COVID-19 related restrictions. Three were in North Surrey, one was in South Surrey

TEASER photo / West Coast Harmony Chorus singers in the video for their new song, "Go The Distance." (YouTube photo)
WATCH: Surrey-based chorus spent three months creating uplifting video/song on Zoom

Song from Disney’s ‘Hercules’ movie performed by 56 singers with Westcoast Harmony Chorus

A satellite view of White Rock. (Google)
Most expensive home in South Surrey valued at $18,016,000

Surrey, White Rock homeowners to see moderate shift in value

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Most Read