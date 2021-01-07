About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)

Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

A recent Research Co. poll shows positive trends when it comes to how safe British Columbians feel in their cities.

About two-thirds of the 800 British Columbians who participated in an online survey said they would feel safe walking alone in their own neighbourhood after dark, virtually unchanged from a similar poll conducted in August 2019.

About 41 per cent of respondents said they fear becoming crime victims in their community, which is up only one per cent from last year’s poll. Participants aged 18 to 34 were the group most likely to fear being victimized by crime, at 56 per cent.

RELATED: Survey says: Crime concern growing in Kelowna

Approximately 45 per cent of survey participants blamed addiction and mental health issues for crime in their communities, while 38 per cent pointed to gangs and the illegal drug trade. Nine per cent blamed the crime rate on immigrants and minorities.

“In April, 27 per cent of British Columbians suggested that insufficient policing was one of the factors to blame for criminal activity in their community,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said. “In December, only 16 per cent feel the same way.”

RELATED: Penticton in top 20 for crime

Eighty per cent of British Columbians (up one per cent from 2018) support enacting handgun bans within municipal limits. A slightly higher number of residents – 83 per cent – support prohibiting military-style assault weapons.

The online survey took place over two days in December 2020.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimePoll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

Just Posted

Surrey school portable. (file photo)
Surrey councillor calling for zero-tolerance policy on more school portables

‘Surrey families are paying taxes and their kids shouldn’t be in portables,’ Linda Annis says

The stash. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seizes cash, fentanyl and cocaine from car’s secret compartment

This was following a traffic stop in Fleetwood on New Year’s Day

Portable toilets behind one of the Miramar Village towers were set ablaze around 8:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (Linda Taddei photo)
Portable-toilet fires under investigation in White Rock

Firefighters called to second blaze while they were busy dousing the first: deputy chief

Earl Marriott Mariners football coach Michael Mackay-Dunn speaks with his team during an earlier high-school football season. This year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the team still practised multiple times a week, following safety guidelines. (EMS Football photo)
Practice-only football season ‘energizes’ Earl Marriott players, coaches

‘If the kids had their way, we’d still be out there,’ says longtime coach

Dave Randorf in a photo posted to Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.
North Delta-raised Randorf to call NHL games for Stanley Cup winners

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,’ veteran broadcaster says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Bob Young of Osoyoos took this stunning photo of the full moon on Halloween 2020. (File)
2021’s first full moon dubbed the Wolf Moon

Peak brightness is projected for Jan. 28

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Most Read