Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More wildfires in B.C. classified as held; number of blazes drops

About 35 evacuation orders in place as well as 83 evacuation alerts in the province

Officials say the number of wildfires in British Columbia has fallen to below 240 because of cooler temperatures and rain.

Emergency Management BC says most of the blazes are in the Kamloops, southeast and Prince George fire centres.

It says there are about 35 evacuation orders in place as well as 83 evacuation alerts, which means people should be ready to leave at short notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says there have been more than 1,500 fires since the season began April 1, with more than 8,600 square kilometres of land charred.

It says some wildfires of note, such as the White Rock Lake and Lytton Creek blazes, are still classified as out of control.

The service says the estimated 635-square-kilometre Tremont Creek fire and 742-square-kilometre Flat Lake fire are classified as being held, which means they are not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Premier says Logan Lake wildfire prevention a model for B.C.

Previous story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday
Next story
Former B.C. attorney general Barry Penner wants to see mandatory vaccinations for teachers

Just Posted

Video of an online “Emergency” performance during Vancouver’s Powell Street Festival last year. (YouTube photo)
A dance of ‘anxious experiences in public washrooms’ at Surrey event Sept. 10

As of Friday, Aug. 27, there are six candidates vying to be Delta’s next MP: (clockwise, from top-left) Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party), Monika Dean (NDP), Jeremy Smith (Green Party), Paul Tarasenko (People’s Party of Canada), Hong Yan Pan (independent) and Garry Shearer (Conservative Party).
Six running for Delta MP as nomination deadline looms

The Surrey Board of Trade has donated $10,000 to the Surrey school district’s meal program. (Submitted photo: SBOT)
Surrey business group donates $10K for schools’ breakfast program

A moment after a teenage girl dropped off flowers and a personalized note Monday afternoon, a beam of light filtered through the tree branches where Surrey’s Caleb Reimer, 16, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17, were killed early Saturday morning. The loss has been felt across the City of Surrey and North American hockey community. (Aaron Hinks photo)
High speed a factor in crash that killed 3 young hockey players in Surrey, police say