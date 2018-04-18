The Skills Canada BC event takes place today (Wednesday) at Tradex in Abbotsford, featuring 600 students competing in 58 categories. (Abbotsford News file photo)

More than 600 students compete at Skills Canada BC

Event takes place Wednesday at Tradex in Abbotsford

Students from across the province will compete today (Wednesday) at the Skills Canada BC event at Tradex in Abbotsford.

More than 600 students in Grades 6 to 12 will compete in 58 fields such as aerospace, automotive, 3D animation, baking, welding, robotics and more.

The participants are all gold-medal winners from regional competitions held at locations across the province earlier this year.

Gold-medal winners at today’s provincial competition will advance to the Skills Canada National Competition, running June 4 and 5 in Edmonton.

The competition gets underway at 8 a.m., and the public is invited to drop by to watch. Admission and parking are free. Visit skillscanada.bc.ca for more information.

Previous story
Flood funding assistance available
Next story
Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

Just Posted

Police watchdog clears Surrey RCMP after man’s knee fractured during 2017 arrest

IIO found the man’s injuries were the ‘unintentional result of the struggle’ during his arrest

Sniffing out the competition at Surrey ‘Scent-Topia’ event

Surrey Animal Resource Centre hosts their first-ever ‘nose work’ competition

Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

20-year-old hit two cars at early Wednesday morning

Delays on Hwy 17 after lumber spill

A semitruck lost its load on Hwy 17 near the 91 Connector around 8 a.m. this morning

‘Cutting-edge’ virtual reality showcased at SFU Surrey

Immersive Environments Spring Showcase featured fourth-year student work

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing to appear in court to see if he’s fit to stand trial

Hearing takes place Wednesday afternoon for Gabriel Klein, 23

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Most Read