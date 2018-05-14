In South Surrey Monday morning, Patty Hadju, federal minister of employment, announces that 5,100 jobs will come to the Lower Mainland through the Canada Summer Jobs program. (Nick Greenizan photo)

More than 5,000 summer jobs coming to Lower Mainland, feds announce

Employment Minister Patty Hadju announces Canada Summer Job program numbers in South Surrey

More than 5,000 summer jobs are coming to the Lower Mainland this year through the Canada Summer Jobs program, including 221 on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, it was announced Monday morning.

Patty Hadju, Canada’s minister of employment, workforce development and labour, made the announcement at Semiahmoo House Society, which is a summer-jobs program employer. Hadju, the MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North in Ontario, was joined at the event by MP Gordie Hogg (South Surrey-White Rock) as well as a handful of Semiahmoo House Society ambassadors.

“I’m really excited about this program. I remember back when I was a teenager, and it was really hard to get a summer job,” Hadju said.

“It was hard to get a job with a not-for-profit organization, or the city… the kind of jobs we know help young people build skills.

“This program is about making sure as many young people as possible have access to good quality summer jobs that are going to give them those fundamental job skills… and maybe even define their career.”

In total, the program will create more than 5,100 jobs across the Lower Mainland, the ministry noted.

Prior to making the official announcement, Hadju took a private tour of both Semiahmoo House Society’s facility, as well as the Chorus Apartments next door. The 71-unit building, which was built in 2016, provides housing for those with disabilities, as well as those of low to moderate income.

Prior to Hadju’s prepared remarks, it was noted that 17 of the 221 South Surrey/White Rock summer jobs would involve Semiahmoo House Society members.

The Canada Summer Jobs program was criticized earlier this year by churches and other religious organizations when it was announced by the federal Liberals that applicants to the program, in order to be considered, must attest to their respect for sexual and reproductive rights – including the right to access safe and legal abortions.

Following the outcry, the government adjusted the language of the clause – adding that faith-based organizations were welcome to apply – but stood firm on its decision to deny grants to groups advocating against abortion.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69
Next story
Delta railway injury caused by inadequate safety training, says safety board

Just Posted

Richmond woman killed in head on crash with Surrey semi driver in Blaine

The woman’s Honda Accord crossed the centre line

South Surrey senior warns of rough road crossing

Fraser Health says caution signage outside Peace Arch Hospital had been knocked down

More than 5,000 summer jobs coming to Lower Mainland, feds announce

Employment Minister Patty Hadju announces Canada Summer Job program numbers in South Surrey

New ‘Play Surrey’ contest for musicians to perform at Canada Day, Fusion Festival events

Winners to receive performance time slot, $200 honorarium and $100 Tim Hortons gift card

Art show at rodeo raising money for children’s charities

Eighteen western Canadian artists join in this weekend’s Cloverdale festivities.

VIDEO: Two early morning fires keep Surrey fire crews busy

The pair of fires started shortly after midnight

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Comedian Joe Rogan brings Strange Times Tour to B.C.

Show on Friday, Aug. 24 at Abbotsford Centre

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Delta railway injury caused by inadequate safety training, says safety board

The December 2016 incident saw a worker seriously injured while removing snow from the track

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Most Read