More than 500 Surrey residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at a lab in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

New data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that at least 521 Surrey residents have been diagnosed with COVID between Jan. 1 and July 31.

It adds that in the South Surrey/White Rock area, there have been 64 cases in the same time period.

Released Thursday (Aug. 27), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are now enough cases that privacy is no longer a concern at the city level.

In the Fraser Health region, Surrey has had the most cases, followed by Abbotsford at 454, Mission at 158 and Langley at 138.

By Aug. 27, more than 5,300 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C., with 2,818 of those in the Fraser Health region.

READ ALSO: B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data, Aug. 27, 2020

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.

The data does not include cases from Aug. 1 onward, which has seen a spike in cases.

– With files from Katya Slepian

CoronavirusSurrey