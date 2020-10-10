More than 25,000 Surrey students receiving half of their education online: district

Enrolment at Surrey schools up slightly, but down from district projections

This is how one classroom in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Elementary looks on the first day of school Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) for one-hour orientation for small groups. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey school district’s enrolment for the 2020/21 school year is up by a little more than 100 students from the year prior.

By Oct. 1, there were 72,549 students enrolled in the district, compared to 72,430 from the same time last year, according to data released by the district on Friday (Oct. 9).

However, enrolment at the district usually increases by about 1,000 students each school year.

“Our overall enrolment numbers are slightly above last year, but they are below our projections for the 2020/21 school year,” explains Laurie Larsen, chair of the Surrey Board of Education.

“This is due to a number of factors, including a decline in immigration and international students, and the fact that some parents opted to home school their children.”

Larsen said there is “no question” that the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges to the public school system, “but it has also brought opportunity.”

After hearing from parents, she said the district began developing its blended model.

According to the district, most students returned to class fulltime in September, with the exception of grades 10 to 12, who are participating in a blended model with both online and face-to-face learning.

Students in grades 8 and 9 were able to register for online options. Students in kindergarten to Grade 7 went back to school for full-time face-to-face learning, but there was an option for a blended program with a goal of gradually increasing face-to-face learning.

Superintendent Jordan Tinney said this is “new territory” for the district.

“In an average school year, the vast majority of our students physically attend classes, and our staff is able to offer in-person support. This year, we have a program where about 29,000 students in our district are receiving at least half of their education online.”

At the elementary level, enrolment is slightly down this year. There were 43,515 students enrolled by Oct. 1, compared to 43,886 on Oct. 1, 2019.

This year, 34,571 elementary students are learning face-to-face, while 8,944 opted for the blended program.

In high schools, enrolment is slightly up for the school year. By Oct. 1, 29,034 students were enrolled, compared to 28,544 the year prior.

However, only 10,387 students are learning face-to-face, while 1,116 students in grades 8 and 9 are in the blended program and 17,531 students in grades 10 to 12 are in the blended program.

