Power restored to South Surrey neighbourhood

A little more than 2,500 customers are without power in South Surrey Saturday afternoon, according to BC Hydro.

The Grandview Heights neighbourhood has been without power since shortly after noon.

BC Hydro lists the cause of the outage as “under investigation.”

The outage list on BC Hydro’s website says crews are en route and will arrive around 2:15 p.m.

Crews will be responding to an outage affecting 2500 customers in #SurreyBC. After they arrive we’ll have the latest info on our mobile site: https://t.co/LsI3CNUJcm pic.twitter.com/JNK0ymlXQ6 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 6, 2019

More to come.



