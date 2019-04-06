More than 2,500 customers are without power Saturday afternoon. (Image: BC Hydro)

Power restored to South Surrey neighbourhood

More than 2,000 people were without power Saturday afternoon

A little more than 2,500 customers are without power in South Surrey Saturday afternoon, according to BC Hydro.

The Grandview Heights neighbourhood has been without power since shortly after noon.

BC Hydro lists the cause of the outage as “under investigation.”

The outage list on BC Hydro’s website says crews are en route and will arrive around 2:15 p.m.

For updated info on the outage, click here.

More to come.


