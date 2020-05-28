The City of Surrey announced that more than 200 playgrounds in the city will re-open by June 1. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

More than 200 Surrey playgrounds re-opening

City announces eight skate parks to re-open as well

City of Surrey and Surrey school district playgrounds will be re-opened June 1.

The City of Surrey announced Thursday (May 28) that 125 city playgrounds, and equipment at the district’s 101 elementary schools will be re-opened.

The decision, according to the release, was made with “direction” from the provincial COVID-19 health and safety guidelines “that state ‘playgrounds are a safe environment’ and that everyone should be mindful of ‘appropriate personal hygiene practices before, during and after outdoor play.’”

The city also announced that it is re-opening eight skate parks on May 30, “with physical distancing requirements and size limits for the number of users.”

The parks include Bear Creek, Royal Kwantlen, Fraser Heights, Cloverdale Fairgrounds, South Surrey Athletic, Tim Binnie, Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex and Guildford Recreation Centre.

The Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team will be “monitoring the sites to educate the public and assist, should any concerns be observed.”

READ ALSO: Surrey sets up joint COVID-19 team for enforcement, complaints, March 27, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey closes skateparks, playgrounds and courts – but not sports fields, March 23, 2020

Surrey closed its playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor courts March 23.


