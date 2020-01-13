More snow on the way for Metro Vancouver this week

Multiple snowfalls are predicted for the area

Snow covered Vancouver as the city got its first snowfall of the year on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (BeckyJenkinsIRL/Twitter)

Metro Vancouver could see more snow this week due to a “series of disturbances,” according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon, calling for more snow for the region later in the day, and again on Tuesday evening when an even bigger system passes through.

A third weather system on Thursday could deal a “glancing blow” to the south coast, but will largely hit Vancouver Island.

VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.