Snow covered Vancouver as the city got its first snowfall of the year on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (BeckyJenkinsIRL/Twitter)
More snow on the way for Metro Vancouver this week
Multiple snowfalls are predicted for the area
Metro Vancouver could see more snow this week due to a “series of disturbances,” according to Environment Canada.
The agency issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon, calling for more snow for the region later in the day, and again on Tuesday evening when an even bigger system passes through.
A third weather system on Thursday could deal a “glancing blow” to the south coast, but will largely hit Vancouver Island.
@katslepian
katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here