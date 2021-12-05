Abbotsford saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Abbotsford saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

More snow expected to fall on Lower Mainland tonight

Environment Canada: Snowfall this evening will continue until Monday morning

More snow will fall on Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley tonight, according to the special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The regions will see snow accumulations of anywhere from 2 to 10 centimetres starting this eventing, Dec. 5, and continuing until Monday morning.

The cold-weather system is approaching from B.C.’s south coast, starting over Vancouver Island and spreading to the mainland overnight. It is expected to transition into a mix of rain and wet snow by noon, Dec. 6.

Snow accumulations are likely, especially regarding higher elevations, according to Environment Canada.

They are warning drivers to be prepared for changing weather conditions during their morning commutes.

Seven-day forecasts for the following week show a mix of rain and snow will continue.

PHOTOS: Shovels and plows come out as snow falls in Abbotsford

Environment Canada weatherlowermainlandSnow

Previous story
Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses after collision between SUV, tractor-trailer

Just Posted

Abbotsford saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
More snow expected to fall on Lower Mainland tonight

Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses after collision between SUV, tractor-trailer

Simie Schtroks, co-director of the Centre for Judaism of the Lower Fraser Valley, with Dreidel Man, at the 2019 Menorah-lighting at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. This year’s event is to be held in White Rock’s Memorial Park. (Contributed file photo)
Chanukah By-the-Sea set for Sunday in White Rock

Surrey firefighters battled a blaze on 80th Avenue between 170th and 176th Streets Dec. 3. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Police close 80th Avenue because of barn fire