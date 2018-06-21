Houses in Delta could be going back to the old minimum width for lots if an amendment to the zoning bylaw is officially approved by council. (Grace Kennedy photo)

More North Delta properties could be subdividable following zoning amendment

The new zoning bylaw could see its first amendment less than six months after it was approved

Delta’s zoning bylaw is getting another update, despite being completely revamped in February.

On Monday night (June 18), council members voted to move forward with an amendment that will change the minimum width for residential properties.

Currently, the zoning bylaw only allows for a minimum lot width of 12 metres on properties in the single detached residential zone. This is an increase in size from the 11 metres allowed in the old bylaw. The amendment would return the minimum lot width to that previous standard.

This change was discussed at the public hearing in January, with some residents in favour and some opposed. Those in favour tended to believe it would help maintain the character of neighbourhoods. Those opposed worried about affordability for homeowners.

RELATED: North Deltans ‘second-class citizens’ in new zoning bylaw, residents say

The limit in Ladner is already 12 metres, based on its area plan, so it can’t be changed with this amendment, but the 11-metre limit would apply to North Delta and Tsawwassen properties.

In North Delta, only 153 properties could be subdivided if the minimum width stayed 12 metres. There are 347 lots that could be subdivided if it returns to 11 metres.

This was an issue brought forward during council discussions before the zoning bylaw was officially approved on April 9. The decision then was to amend the bylaw after it was approved, as this issue would require more public consultation and hearings because it relates to density.

RELATED: Amended Delta zoning bylaw moves forward

On June 18, council gave first and second reading to the amendment, and it will move forward to a public hearing in July.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
50 new fires sparked in B.C. after lightning strikes across province

Just Posted

Longtime Lord Tweedsmuir music teacher to give final concert before retirement

Community invited to watch special goodbye concert

‘Glam & Glitter’ ball, festival and more at Surrey Pride celebrations

Portland’s Caravan of Glam among performers from June 26 to 30

Meyer makes White Rock mayoral run official

Three-term councillor says other coalition incumbents to seek return as councillors

More North Delta properties could be subdividable following zoning amendment

The new zoning bylaw could see its first amendment less than six months after it was approved

Alleged shoplifting incident no longer of public interest, Crown finds

BC Prosecution Service explains legal process after South Surrey sting operation

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

New Jersey forward Taylor Hall wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Vancouver’s Sedin brothers share King Clancy Award for humanitarian efforts

50 new fires sparked in B.C. after lightning strikes across province

Similar conditions seen at the beginning of 2017 wildfire season

B.C. woman graduates high school at age 92

Nanaimo’s Joan Deebank the oldest high school graduate ever in B.C., as far as ministry can confirm

B.C. Appeal Court rules lottery winner must be paid back $600,000 loan

Enone Rosas won $4.1 million in a lottery in 2007 and loaned a portion to a friend

Chilliwack city councillor’s expenses the subject of FOI request by mayor

Discussion about council expenses leads to broader call for more transparency and accountability

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

Person hit at West Railway and Gladys Avenue late Tuesday night

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

Most Read