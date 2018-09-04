(Grace Kennedy photo)

More North Delta properties can be subdivided after bylaw update

The zoning bylaw amendment makes 347 residential properties in North Delta eligible to be subdivided

North Delta and Tsawwassen properties can be subdivided a little smaller, after council approved an amendment to the city’s zoning bylaw on Monday (Aug. 27).

The update reduces the minimum lot width for a single detached residential property from 12 to 11 metres in North Delta and Tsawwassen. (Minimum lot width will remain 12 metres for Ladner because of restrictions in its area plan.)

RELATED: More North Delta properties could be subdividable following zoning amendment

If the standard had not been changed, only 153 North Delta properties would have been eligible for subdivision. The 11-metre minimum allows more than double that number — 347 lots — to be subdivided.

The old zoning bylaw set the minimum lot width for residential properties at 11 metres, however Delta staff changed it to 12 when the bylaw was replaced in April. As council requested staff change it back before giving the bylaw final approval, applications for 11-metre lots were accepted and processed by the city while the update was being made.

Monday’s update went to a public hearing on July 31, but no one took the opportunity to speak either for or against the change.

During the public hearing for changes to the zoning bylaw as a whole, held on Jan. 30, 2018, lot width was a divisive topic. Those in favour tended to believe it would help maintain the character of neighbourhoods, while those opposed worried about affordability for homeowners.

RELATED: North Deltans ‘second-class citizens’ in new zoning bylaw, residents say

Council gave the lot width update third reading on July 31, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gave its approval on Aug. 20.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Most Read