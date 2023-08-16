More information on suspects in Surrey Sikh temple shooting expected today

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot Sunday evening, June 18, 2023. (Photos: Sikh Community of B.C./Twitter and Tom Zillich)

Homicide investigators say they will provide “new suspect information” Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the BC RCMP Headquarters at 14200 Green Timbers Way.

Nijjar, 45, was slain June 18 in the parking lot of Newton’s Guru Nanak Gurdwara in the 7000-block of Scott Road. He died at the scene.

A car was found on fire in Coquitlam shortly after the shooting.

A few days after the murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed that two heavy-set suspects wearing face coverings ran through Cougar Creek Park after the shooting.

The Sikh Community of ‘BC’/Salish Land has claimed Nijjar’s assassination was an “act of Indian government-orchestrated terrorism on Canadian soil.”

Meanwhile, a close associate of Nijjar’s said his friend was warned by Canadian intelligence officials about being targeted for assassination by “mercenaries” before he was gunned down. New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun says in a statement he spoke with Nijjar by phone the day before he was killed.

Pannun said Nijjar spoke about an unofficial Khalistan referendum vote seeking a separate Sikh state they had been organizing, and threats to their safety related to a reward being offered by the Indian government for Nijjar’s apprehension.

He said Nijjar told him “gangsters” indicated they were both on a hit list, and that Nijjar received a call days later from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warning that his life was in danger.

But at a press conference the day after the shooting, neither Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards or IHIT spokesman Timothy Pierotti commented on claims from some Sikh organizations that the murder was “orchestrated terrorism” by the Indian government.

“We understand there is a lot of speculation as to the motive of this homicide but we are dedicated to learning the facts and letting the evidence lead our investigation,” Pierotti said.

IHIT is asking anyone with information or dash-camera video who was in the area of 122 Street, or who was in the parking lot of the Gurdwara, to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact police by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk and Anna Burns



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

