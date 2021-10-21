More fines expected for Surrey ferris-wheel wedding bash: city

Surrey wedding, complete with full-sized ferris wheel, kept a lot of residents up Tuesday night. (Facebook image)

City of Surrey bylaw says fines are expected for a property owner after a lavish ferris-wheel wedding bash held Tuesday (Oct. 19) evening drew dozens of complaints.

Resident near the 7711 192 St. property, some as far as 15 blocks away, shared their frustrations Wednesday morning after a wedding with a concert-like sound system bumped bhangra music into the early hours of the morning.

The wedding for Punjabi singer-actor Parmish Verma and his bride, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Liberal MP candidate Geet Grewal, who was defeated in the most recent election, featured a full-on ferris wheel and attracted more than 40 noise complaints to the RCMP and City of Surrey.

Thursday, the city said it had issued 15 tickets for parking infractions and towed a number of vehicles that belonged to guests of the party, but more enforcement is expected.

On the night of the wedding, bylaw officers advised the wedding to stop and desist due to noise and traffic issues impacting the neighbourhood, the city said.

Wednesday morning, bylaw officers returned to the property with Surrey RCMP and a building and electrical inspector due to “multiple illegal tents setup at the back of the property.”

The city issued a stop work order to the property owner for not obtaining permits for the tents. The city also issued compliance orders to the owner due to concerns over the electrical setup.

The city said the investigation is still open and it does not yet have a final value of the tickets issued.

“Bylaw officers will be issuing fines for zoning and building infractions,” the city said.

Wednesday morning, Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader that the event didn’t warrant police investigation because there weren’t concerns about public health orders.

“This has nothing to do with COVID so far, it’s just noise complaints that we have been dealing with,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

That, however, has seemed to have changed.

“There is consideration being given to issuing violation tickets under the Public Health Order,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn emailed the next day.