B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

From 6,000 to 4,000: Adrian Dix says fewer people are choosing AstraZeneca for second dose

Fewer British Columbians are choosing Oxford-AstraZeneca for their second COVID-19 shot.

After NACI switched gears to recommend an mRNA vaccine as its “preferred” second dose choice for Canadians on Thursday a smaller margin – around 4,000 adults a day – has chosen AstraZeneca, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

Previously, a majority of adults – up to 6,128 a day – chose to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca again when NACI’s June 1 advice was that recipients could choose for themselves whether or not to get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

READ ALSO: B.C. reaches 1 million people fully vaccinated, 56 new cases Tuesday

Dix assured the public that the province has no future plans to turn away AstraZeneca shipments.

In fact, B.C. is set to receive 10,000 additional doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week, said Dix. They will be available for immunizations at pharmacies across the province.

“To have the summer that we want, vaccination is key,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.  “When we are immunized we protect each other and we protect ourselves.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Anti-racism rally in Nanaimo postponed due to threat of violence
Next story
Community donates 1,000-plus bottles of water in 1 morning for Chilliwack homeless

Just Posted

A view of artist Cindy Mochizuki’s new “Autumn Strawberry” multimedia show at Surrey Art Gallery. (submitted photo/SAG)
‘Invisible’ Japanese-Canadian histories visible at Surrey Art Gallery this summer

The Canada Cup International Softball Tournament – which features national teams as well as youth squads from across the world – is set to return to South Surrey June 17-26, 2022. (Gord Goble photo)
Organizers announce Canada Cup will return to South Surrey in 2022

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Have fruit trees not harvested? SOURCES wants to get you into gleaning, to help feed hungry

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure