(Black Press Media file)

More bus trips coming to Metro Vancouver this fall

TransLink touts improvements when fall service changes take effect Sept. 34

TransLink officials are trumpeting more buses on Sept. 3 when the fall service changes come in.

More than 100 more bus trips on more than 20 routes with space for more than 6,000 boardings per day are being spread out across Metro Vancouver.

Several of the routes getting more hours as part of the updated Southwest Area Transport Plan, which sets priorities for Richmond, south Delta and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

To see how the new bus times will affect your trip, go to Translink’s Trip Planner, input your route, and set the date for Sept. 3 or later.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’
Next story
Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

Just Posted

Vehicle crashes into Surrey paint store

Three months ago, a vehicle slammed into businesses in the same strip mall

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

Surrey brothers juiced about award-winning vape e-liquid

Daya siblings must deal with ever-changing industry regulations at Bridgeview-area factory

South Surrey golfer earns PGA Tour card

Adam Svensson earns spot on tour after strong Web.com season

Deep-fryer blaze at White Rock KFC

Smoke, wall damage following Sunday morning fire

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

5 to start your day

A man killed in Surrey, smoke continues to hang over the Lower Mainland and more

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Most Read