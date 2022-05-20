More arrests made in Cloverdale teen swarm attack

Mounties make two more arrests in case where 15-year-old girl was beaten

Two more arrests have been made in the recent assault of a 15-year-old that was filmed and put on social media.

Mounties arrested two teenagers this week, bringing the total now to three arrests.

“Two additional youths have been arrested and released on conditions with a future court date pending,” Corporal Vanessa Munn told the Cloverdale Reporter May 20. “The investigation is ongoing and investigators are working to prepare a report to crown counsel where they intend to recommend charges against the three that were arrested.”

Munn said Mounties are recommending several charges, but ultimately the crown will decided what exact charges will be laid.

The teen was “viciously attacked” at Hillcrest Elementary School May 7 around 9:30 p.m.

The alleged assault was first brought to light on Facebook when the mother of the victim appealed for witnesses.

“My daughter was viciously attacked and assaulted,” wrote the mother. “(It) left her with a broken nose, a concussion, and a possible broken ankle.”

Video of the incident was posted to the Facebook page for Clayton Heights Block Watch.

In video of the attack, a teenage girl can be seen punching the victim in the face at least a dozen times. The victim is also hit in the face with a flying shoe.

After the assault, the attacking teens continued to pursue the victim. They chased her down and cornered her near a fence. Then they made the victim drop to her knees and kiss the attackers feet.

The mother of the victim told the Reporter, her daughter was lured to the schools grounds over the promise of sharing some birthday cake. She called it a “premeditated” attack.

“Even in the first video, before the attack, they’re swarming her and screening her,” said the victim’s mother. “She was invited to the party, but was then accused of bringing someone along who she wasn’t supposed to invite.”

Both the mother and daughter’s identities are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The victim’s aunt set up a GoFundMe and nearly $8,000 has been raised in just nine days.



