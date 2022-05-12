‘Monumental’ garage-estate sale in Surrey to help Ukrainian refugees

Event at Elim Village June 4-5 will see 30 per cent of sales earmarked to help Ukrainians displaced by Putin’s war

If you’re looking for a good deal and want to contribute to a great cause, you might want to mark June 3-4 on your calendar. That’s when the Elim Village retirement community in Fleetwood will stage a “monumental” garage and estate sale with 30 per cent of the take earmarked to help Ukrainian refugees in our community.

“We have a garage sale every year but because of the pandemic we haven’t been able to do the garage sale, we have a very big garage sale here in Elim Village,” said George Boonstra, a resident of the large seniors community, located at 9025 160 St.

“It’s monumental,” he said of this year’s event. The last one was in 2019.”It’s so loaded, we have everything up to the rafters. For the last year and a half we haven’t been able to take any more furniture, it’s full.”

The sale is run by volunteers and usually provides a cut to charity. This year, Boonstra said, they’ll being giving 30 per cent of the proceeds to Ukrainian people coming to Canada, “to help them out.”

“We try to be a nice example to set for other garage sales.”

The sale will be held in the centre of the complex, in the Oasis building. It’ll be on Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’ve got a lot of good stuff – nice paintings and sketches and artwork. We’ve got a lot of good furniture. People that come into Elim are all in their 70s and 80s. Now these people are fairly well off, they can afford to buy some new stuff when they come here so there’s a lot of good stuff that comes to the garage sale. If it’s no good, we don’t take it.”

George Boonstra. (Submitted photo)



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

charitySurreyUkraine