Montreal says it will end state of emergency in place since start of COVID pandemic

After 17 months, city says it will no longer need special powers to deal with the pandemic

Montreal is not renewing the state of emergency that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said today in a news release that starting Friday, it will instead be in “alert mode.”

It says high vaccination rates and the soon-to-be imposed vaccination passport will allow it to plan and carry out its emergency orders without depending on the “exceptional powers” granted by the state of emergency.

That order allowed the city to do things such as create emergency shelters to support people experiencing homelessness.

The Quebec government has said that starting Sept. 1, Quebecers will need to show proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses such as bars and restaurants.

Montreal’s administration called a state of emergency on March 27, 2020, and renewed it for 17 months.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

