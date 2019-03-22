Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass

The incident happened Friday morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory

A Catholic priest has been stabbed as he was celebrating mass this morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory.

Montreal police say a 911 call was placed at around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the landmark church, a male suspect was already detained by security guards.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the victim suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was taken to hospital.

The suspect will be questioned by police this morning.

READ MORE: Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

The diocese of Montreal identified the injured priest as Rev. Claude Grou, the Oratory’s rector.

According to police, Grou was celebrating mass when a man suddenly approached him and attacked him with a knife.

READ MORE: Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
STRONG, PERSEVERING AND PROUD: Surrey Pride celebrates 20 years with biggest party yet
Next story
China chemical plant blast kills 47, injures hundreds more

Just Posted

Surrey’s animal bylaw ‘basically useless,’ says critic

South Surrey senior asks mayor to revisit city’s rules, following dog confrontation

STRONG, PERSEVERING AND PROUD: Surrey Pride celebrates 20 years with biggest party yet

PART ONE: A special series on the past, present and future of our LGBTQ+ community

Two women recognized for multiculturalism, anti-racism work in Surrey

Awards ceremony held on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Homeless deaths in Surrey quadruple between 2007 and 2016

Deaths in the city spiked in 2015 from the previous year

South Surrey firefighters rescue cat from tree

The cat ‘got himself a little too high for comfort’

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Police watchdog investigating after man falls out third-storey window in Vancouver

The man fell to the ground and was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Cheetahs will not prosper in Creston: Permit rejected for two big cats

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

The company says it will spend $300 million at its plant in Orion Township

Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported: lawyer

The Crown has asked that Sidhu serve 10 years in prison

China chemical plant blast kills 47, injures hundreds more

This is one of China’s worst industrial accidents in recent years

Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass

The incident happened Friday morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory

Organic Matters tea recalled across B.C. due to Salmonella

Recall for OM tea products is B.C. wide, possibly national.

Giants begin playoff run in Langley tonight

With one win and a loss last weekend, the G-Men now top the Western Conference

Most Read