The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom, toddler found dead were killed in suspect’s Alberta apartment: RCMP

Resident of same Hinton complex charged with two counts of second-degree murder

RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths.

Police say the bodies of the 24-year-old woman and her child were discovered last Friday but they are unable to say where they were found because the case is before the courts.

RCMP in a release say they died on Thursday — the day before they were reported missing.

Police say autopsies completed on the weekend determined the deaths are homicides.

Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

RCMP say the mother and child lived in the same apartment complex as Major, whose next court appearance is Oct. 20 in Hinton provincial court.

—The Canadian Press

crime

Previous story
Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park
Next story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers

Just Posted

Desirée Dawson is among musicians featured during a virtual Surrey Fusion Festival. (File photo)
Digital concerts and cultural cooking challenges drive virtual Surrey Fusion Festival

Anyone with information is asked to call Kitimat RCMP at (250) 632-7111 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. (File photo)
‘Possible’ human remains discovered in Surrey

White Rock RCMP Const. Emma Dyer (left) and her fellow Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley teammates will roll through the seaside city on Friday, Sept. 24 as part of the 2021 event. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
Cops for Cancer to roll through White Rock and Surrey Sept. 24

Chief Dan George is seen with Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood in 1976 at a barbecue in Santa Fe, New Mexico promoting the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” A new exhibit focussing on the life of Chief Dan George is opening at the Museum of Surrey. (Public Domain)
New Museum of Surrey exhibit to focus on life of Chief Dan George