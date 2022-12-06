File photo: Tom Zytaruk

Mom convicted of assaulting child with broomsticks, knives has bail revoked pending appeal

Surrey judge said victim’s injuries ‘not trifling in nature’

Warning: Disturbing content.

A mother convicted in Surrey provincial court of committing violent crimes against her child has been detained on a breach of bail charge pending an appeal set for Monday, Dec. 12.

There is a publication ban on the 41-year-old woman’s name related to evidence that could identify her children ages 18, 16 and nine. She is prohibited from having contact with her eldest and is not allowed to have contact with the other two without permission from the Ministry of Child and Family Development, which has custody.

The woman was sentenced on Sept. 27, 2021 to just under 12 months in prison followed by two years of probation and served 39 days before being granted her release on Nov. 4, 2021 pending her appeal before the Court of Appeal for British Columbia.

Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten, in Vancouver, cancelled the woman’s bail on Nov. 17, 2022, based on the alleged breach of her release order on Sept. 16, 2022.

A Surrey provincial court judge found that from 2011 to 2018 the woman regularly assaulted her eldest child using broomsticks, the back of knives, knives, mop and broom handles, wooden bed slats, wire cord, her fist, a cell phone and “other items that can be characterized as weapons, though not the fist.”

The Surrey judge said the victim’s injuries “were not trifling in nature.” The judge found the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim was assaulted with a weapon on at least seven occasions “and sustained bodily harm as a result of assaults against her both with and without a weapon on at least eight occasions.”

The judge noted during sentencing that the woman threw a small knife at her daughter, causing a laceration needing stitches and resulting in a scar, threw a large chef’s knife that also caused a laceration requiring stitches and leaving a scar, threw a cellphone at her head leaving a cut that required stitches and left a scar, broke her tooth with a punch, broke her finger with a Swiffer mop handle, and cut her with a jagged metal broomstick, leaving a scar.


