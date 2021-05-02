Cookie’s puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)(BC SPCA)

Cookie’s puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)(BC SPCA)

Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

A mother dog and her seven puppies are thriving after being surrendered by a northern B.C. owner who couldn’t take care of them.

Cookie, a terrier mix, was one of 119 dogs surrendered to the B.C. SPCA in March from a property near Fort Nelson. Many of the dogs were severely matted and needed to be treated for dental issues, hernias, nose abrasions, eye issues and were malnourished.

After that, Cookie and her puppies were given to Paige Ward to foster.

“When I first got her, she was terrified of people, myself included,” said Wards. “She hid in her blanket fort and did not come out when I was around. Her puppies were super friendly but she was very concerned when I would pick them up.”

But all it took, Ward said, was some love and kindness and now Cookie is “absolutely obsessed” with her new home.

“She follows me up the stairs and around the house wherever I go. She enjoys being around my other dogs and finds comfort in them. She even sits on my lap and lets me pick her up, brush her, check her teeth and bathe her,” Ward said.

Cookie, who the SPCA believes gave birth to her puppies in early March, has learned to be a “wonderful” mother.

“She hides their food when they’re done eating just to make sure they get some later on (even though I feed them every three hours) and she brings them new toys and slippers everyday and barks to wake me up first thing in the morning when her babies are hungry,” Ward said.

“While she enjoys being a little more independent now and letting her babies roam and learn new things, Wards says Cookie is always concerned about her puppies and their whereabouts. “I’m sure her last home was very hectic and keeping track of them would be difficult. I think it’s pretty special that she steals items from around my house to take for her babies.”

The seven puppies have been named, and it’s a basket of sweet treats: Wafer, Sugar, Shortbread, Teddy, Graham, Oreo, and Chip.

“They’re constantly jumping all over each other and playing. They’re also starting to walk more so they want to go everywhere. I absolutely love all the puppies and how much fun they are, and they will be amazing pets in the future.”

While the puppies aren’t up for adoption yet, Ward believes they and their mom will be perfect for a new home one day.

“Cookie is an amazing dog. She is so loyal and loving,” she said. “She is resilient and with patience, time, effort, understanding and compassion she will blossom into a wonderful pet for any home.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCADogsSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The COVID-Zero approach: Why Atlantic Canada excels at slowing the spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Governance vote for B.C. high school sports ‘has lost all credibility’: rugby commissioner

Game changing governance proposal to be voted on May 1

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
UPDATE: One man dead following shooting at North Delta mall

Delta Police believe the shooting outside Scottsdale Centre to be targeted

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old Langley girl, has been banned from possessing sexually explicit material after searches for teen-related porn were found on his cell phone (file)
Pornography ban imposed on sex offender who attacked 11-year-old Langley girl

Brian Abrosimo claimed someone else used his phone to search for teen-related porn

The Surrey Teachers’ Association called on Surrey MLAs and school trustees to commit to improved safety in schools in COVID-19 hotspots with a “Car Caravan” past the MLAs offices on Friday, April 30, 2021. There were two routes: this one starting at Sullivan Heights Secondary and another starting in Guildford. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘There can be more’: Surrey teachers push for better COVID safety measures

STA president says they’re going to keep pushing until the end of the school year

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation (Twitter/New Westminster Police)
6 Lower Mainland officers in isolation after encounter with COVID-positive prisoner

Deputy chief of New Westminister Police force is among those calling for Fraser Health to vaccinate the force

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

April Migneault of Maple Ridge, seen here with her running friend Hannah Baerg, has run every day in April (and also increased the distance of each run by one kilometre each day) for a total of 465 kilometres in 30 days. It’s how she chose to raise money for her friend, Dave Corke of Chilliwack, who has leukaemia. (Facebook/ April Migneault)
Maple Ridge woman runs more kms each day to raise funds for Chilliwack friend with leukaemia

April Migneault ran more than 465 kms in 30 days to help raise money for Dave Corke and family

Most Read