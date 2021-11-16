FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize COVID vaccine for kids ages 6 to 11

Regulator is already considering approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids

A second COVID vaccine manufacturer has asked Health Canada to approve its shot for children under the age of 12

Moderna on Tuesday (Nov. 16) asked the health regulator to approve its Spikevax vaccine for children ages six to 11. This comes several weeks after Pfizer asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine, although that shot is slated for approval for children as young as five.

Pfizer’s vaccine could be approved for children ages five to 11 could come by the end of the month, according to Health Canada’s chief medical advisor.

READ MORE: Canada could authorize vaccine for kids 5-11 in ‘one to two weeks’

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Fuel in Iqaluit’s water likely from 59-year-old underground tank: engineers
Next story
New minister says natural resources must evolve to include renewables, biofuels

Just Posted

Blood donation image on Canadian Blood Services' website.
Blood donations sought in Surrey today in wake of flooding in Fraser Valley

The White Rock Pier was temporarily closed Monday (Nov. 15) due to weather. (Alex Browne photo)
White Rock’s pier reopens following closure due to high winds, tide

Darlene Bennett holds a piece of paper showing how many elgible Surrey voters signed the Surrey Police Vote petition. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Elections BC says petition failed for referendum on Surrey’s policing transition

South of the Fraser Maritime Employers group reps present donation of $36,000 to Women of Options campaign organizers. Pictured from left are Marissa Chan-Kent (BCMEA), Kathy deLisser (Ceres Terminals Canada), Christine Mohr (Options Community Services CEO), Kim Stegeman-Lowe (Western Group), Penny Priddy (Women of Options), Jennifer Perih (Global Container Terminals Canada), Angela Kirkham (DP World Fraser Surrey) and Kamaljit Lehal (Options Community Services Chair of the Board). (Submitted photo)
Surrey’s ‘Women of Options’ campaign tops $1.5M with push from waterfront companies