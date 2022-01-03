Trevor Halford constituency office is located at 101 - 1493 Johnston Rd., connected to the Whale Wall building. (Google image)

MLA Halford’s White Rock office broken into, ‘trashed’

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford’s constituency office (101 – 1493 Johnston Rd.) was left “in shambles” after a break-and-enter over the holiday period.

Halford noticed the destruction after receiving a note from his landlord that there was a flood in the building. Halford said he came to check on the damage at 12 p.m. Jan. 3.

“Then I noticed that the whole office has been trashed,” Halford said. “They went through everything.”

Halford said the individual or individuals stole a hard drive that contained security camera footage, broke several desks, and pried open locked filing cabinets. Halford said the crime was committed sometime between Dec. 25 to Jan. 3.

“Everything that’s sensitive, we have to have them in locked files, which we do,” Halford said. “They’ve jimmied some of those open, but we’re going through those to make sure that they didn’t take anything.”

Halford said his staff took their computers home for the holidays.

“We’re doing an inventory list to see if they have stolen anything. We don’t have a cash register… they may have broken in here thinking there is computers.”

Halford said his office does have an alarm system, but they have yet to determine whether or not it was set up.

“They were somewhat sophisticated because they picked the lock. They didn’t smash a window. It wasn’t a smash and grab or anything like that,” Halford said.

Halford said White Rock RCMP have “been great” and are currently collecting evidence.

Peace Arch News has reached out to the police for comment.”

