Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

A tribunal has ordered a Richmond-based travel company to reimburse a family after a spelling mistake left them stranded in Iran.

In a Civil Resolution Tribunal of BC ruling posted this week, Arman Aria alleged that Plan-It With Pam Holidays Ltd. misspelled his young son’s middle name, causing the airline to not accept his ticket.

Aria had bought his wife, identified as Ms. Lotfifar, and their son tickets to fly to Iran and back in late 2017.

Mother and son flew to Iran aboard a Lufthansa plane without any issues. However, on the return flight with British Airways, the two were denied boarding.

Aria had bought the return ticket from Iran to Vancouver for Dec. 1, 2017. At the time, his son was one year old, meaning he could fly for free.

Because they were denied boarding on Dec. 1, mother and son had to fly on Dec. 3, after the son’s second birthday.

The child could no longer fly for free and instead Aria bought him a ticket for $782.

Aria had initially booked the tickets by phone, and when double-checking all of the information before the flight, had told an employee at Plan-It With Pam Holidays that his son’s middle name was misspelled.

The employee told Aria the middle name was “not that important.”

In his civil claim, Aria alleged the travel company was negligent in not fixing the mistake before the flight.

Tribunal member Kate Campbell, citing a letter from British Airways the confirmed the misspelling was the only reason to deny boarding, awarded Aria the cost of the ticket, along with extra fees.

She denied Aria a $350 reimbursement for what he claimed was his son’s birthday in Vancouver that the child had missed, noting a lack of receipts and calling the party costs “not a reasonably foreseeable cost” as a result of the travel company’s negligence.

Campbell awarded Aria $1,112.82 for the replacement ticket, travel expenses and interest, and to pay fees.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

Just Posted

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly 2017 shooting

‘Speed dating’ all-candidates meeting in Surrey zeroes in on homelessness and housing

Candidates mingle with residents at tables with various topics, in 10-minute intervals

Safe Surrey Coalition says it will set up an ‘Office of Ethics’ if elected

Slate says the permanent office would ‘ensure transparency and fair treatment of all citizens’

Partial lane closures for Port Mann Tuesday, Wednesday nights

Drivers can expect delays during maintenance work: Mainroad

Surrey man drops one-kilo brick of cocaine as cops arrest him outside his house

Amanpreet Singh Gill serving two years less a day for possessing cocaine for purpose of trafficking

VIDEO: More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

B.C. privacy watchdog worries that the cameras are a ‘slow creep’ to a surveillance state

5 to start your day

Death threats on a B.C. bus, heightened security in Burnaby park where girl was killed

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

VIDEO: One year later, a billboard goes up to find Abbotsford woman who disappeared in Langley

Police say Kristina Ward was spotted in Surrey

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Terry Willis says he’s praying for a clean, safe place to live to undergo the cancer treatments he needs after he was denied chemotherapy because he lives in a Victoria homeless shelter.

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

Most Read