Mission’s 7-Eleven defaced with racist graffiti

The racist graffiti appeared over the night of Aug. 3 at Mission’s 7-Eleven on Lougheed Highway. Jeff Roy photos.

Mission’s 7-Eleven was defaced with racist graffiti attacking Indo-Canadians on the night of Aug. 3.

The store on Lougheed Highway hasn’t seen much graffiti before, and its employees come from a wide mix of ethnic backgrounds, according to manager Ravi Dhand.

“I was shocked when I saw this yesterday morning,” he said. “Before people have done smaller [graffiti] on the other side of the building, but nothing crazy like this.”

Dhand said he made a complaint to Coun. Ken Herar with the District of Mission, who assured him the graffiti would be removed today.

