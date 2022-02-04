Mission woman identified as homicide victim at Cascade Falls Regional Park

Codi Carlyle Rogers, 40, has been identified as the woman whose remains were found Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Cascade Falls Regional Park near Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the homicide victim found Tuesday (Feb. 1) at Cascade Falls Regional Park near Mission as Codi Carlyle Rogers, 40.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon (Feb. 4), IHIT said Rogers was a Mission resident, and investigators do not believe that the homicide occurred in the park.

Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT said the agency is releasing her name and photo to find witnesses who might have seen her in the days leading up to when her remains were located and to build a timeline of her activities.

“It is important that anyone who came in contact with Ms. Rogers in the days leading up to Feb. 1, 2022 to come forward.”

Dhesi said investigators are also hoping to speak to friends and associates of Rogers.

Dhesi said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident with no connections to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public at Cascade Falls Regional Park.”

Dhesi said IHIT is working closely with the Mission RCMP in the investigation.

Rogers’ remains were found at about 10:45 a.m. on Monday, and the circumstances were deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


