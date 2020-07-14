The water park at the Mission Leisure Centre is closed after several children suffered swollen eyes, lips and even burns on Tuesday afternoon. The park is now being cleaned and Mission RCMP are investigating. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission spray park closed after children suffer swollen eyes, burns

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

The spray park at the Mission Leisure Centre has been shut down after an incident this morning (July 14) left several children with sore eyes, burning lips and even burns on their face.

Mission Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance Service were called to the scene after several children began to cry and complain of a burning pain.

Colleen Draganov was at the park with her children when the incident occurred.

“One of the girls that we were with started crying and she couldn’t open her eyes. Her mouth was stinging and her eyes were stinging. She now has burns on her face.”

A few moments later, Draganov’s daughter began to cry.

“She’s four and she’s crying because her lips are all swollen and red … Then kids just started to come towards us, maybe four or five more.”

They all had similar symptoms.

Draganov called 911 and emergency crews arrived and treated the children. At least one had to go to the hospital.

Maureen Sinclair, director of Parks, Recreation and Culture said at this time they do not know what caused the incident.

“The spray park has been closed down at least for the day. Staff are cleaning everything up because it appeared that something was being passed from child to child,” said Sinclair.

“We don’t know what the cause of it was, but we’ll test it and retest it and run it in the morning and make sure everything is OK.”

The Mission RCMP have also been called and are investigating, but there is nothing to report at this time.

One of the parents speculated that bear spray may have been released and drifted towards the water park, but there is no proof of that at this time.

