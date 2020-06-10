Mission shooting sends man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Suspect arrested; shooter knew the victim and not gang related, Mission RCMP say

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mission sent another man to hospital in serious condition suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police arrived to the incident on a property of the rural 32000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road around 9 p.m., June 9, according to the Mission RCMP.

“Mission RCMP with the assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Service, attended the scene and took a 58-year-old male suspect into custody. The victim, a 49-year-old male, who suffered serious gunshot wounds, is currently in hospital receiving treatment,” reads a statement from the Mission RCMP detachment.

The investigation is in its early stages, the suspect and victim knew each other and there are no other suspects involved, according the Mission RCMP.

Police also say that there is no information suggesting the shooting is related to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

The Mission RCMP are requesting that if anyone has information related to this case to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED: Chilliwack RCMP heard gunfire en route to suspicious activity

MissionShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market to return June 14

Fifty vendors will be on hand for a social-distanced third season

White Rock boaters rescue woman off East Beach

Woman was in distress after being followed by an animal during her swim

Surrey RCMP seeks dash-cam footage of Newton vehicle fire

Suspicious fire in the 7500-block of 140th Street in Newton shortly after 11 p.m. June 7

Surrey loses ‘invaluable’ community leader

Peter Maarsman, 83, of Newton died of cancer on June 1

One arrested after ‘domestic’ incident near White Rock-Surrey border draws large police presence

Report of ‘domestic with firearm’: White Rock RCMP

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Mission shooting sends man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Suspect arrested; shooter knew the victim and not gang related, Mission RCMP say

Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Students say current anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada point to a need for lessons

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Homicide victim Chucky Klose described as ‘kind and gentle,’ ‘very forgiving’

Abbotsford resident killed in Chilliwack; body found in parking lot on June 6

Most Read