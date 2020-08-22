Mission Raceway Park cancels remainder of 2020 season

The Mission Raceway Park has cancelled the remainder of their 2020 events, citing new public health restrictions on large gatherings. (Les Puchala/ Amateur Photography Entry)

The Mission Raceway Park has cancelled the remainder of their 2020 season until further notice, citing new public health enforcement for infractions of gatherings of over 50 people.

On Aug. 21, the B.C. government gave the order to ramp up enforcement on violations of the province’s COVID-19 health restrictions. The new enforcement mandate follows a spike in infection rates in recent weeks, which public health officials say have been identified through contact tracing to summer parties and gatherings.

“This isn’t the post we wanted to make but unfortunately we have been informed by the local health authorities that moving forward we are strictly limited to 50 people max at events or we will be fined heavily and shut down completely,” reads the Aug. 21 post from Mission Raceway Park. “We hope you understand this and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause for some but it is out of our hands.”

Businesses and events can receive fines of up to $2,000 for violating the health restrictions, which includes failing to keep a contact list of all attendees.

In addition, fines of $200 will levied on people, regardless of official association with hosts or organizers, who encourage others to violate public health rules or are abusive to others attempting to follow the rules.

If the ticketing does not work as a deterrent, police forces can recommend charges, with a conviction penalty of $10,000.

Conservation officers, liquor and cannabis inspectors, bylaw officers and WorkSafeBC inspectors will be also be enforcing the rules.

The Record has reached out Mission Raceway Park for further comment.

RELATED: COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

CoronavirusMission