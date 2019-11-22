A photo of the neighbour’s goat after Mission principal Rob Clark helped free it from a fence. Rob Clark Facebook photo.

Mission principal saves goat, praised as hero by kindergarten students

“Today I get to be the hero in their eyes, changing the world one stuck goat at a time”

Mission principal Rob Clark was sitting in his office at Silverdale Elementary on Nov. 20 when a group of kindergarten students rushed into his office in a “panic” requesting his help.

“Right away you think something serious is going on,” Clark said. “[Then they say,] ‘the goat is stuck in the fence!’”

Rob Clark with another one of the neighbour’s goats on a different occasion. Rob Clark Facebook photo.

He went outside and found one of the neighbour’s goats trapped in the steel mesh. He carefully helped the goat free itself while the kids cheered him on.

“It’s funny to me that the kindergartners really think I’m the hero for a goat,” Clark said. “Today I get to be the hero in their eyes, changing the world one stuck goat at a time.”

Silverdale Elementary is located in a somewhat rural part of Mission and wildlife wandering on to school property is far from a strange occurrence, Clark said.

“There’s a forest all around us. Sometimes deer will jump over the fence to eat the blackberries,” he said. “You have to make sure the kids stay away and help the deer get free.”

Clark actually keeps a superman cape in his office for such occasions.

“We have fun with it,” he said. “The kids love that stuff.”

