Mission man charged with sexual assault on North Vancouver trail

A Mission man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman on a North Vancouver trail after a public tip led to his arrest.
Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento, 22, was arrested on March 11 and charged with one count of sexual assault the following day, according to a North Vancouver RCMP press release on March 12.
“We are confirming the arrest of a suspect in this investigation,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. “We asked for your help, and you came through, and we want to say thank you.”
On Feb. 13, a woman was walking on the Varley Loop Trail in Lynn Canyon Park and crossing the foot bridge to Rice Lake Road when a six-foot-tall man groped her buttocks from behind, according to a public warning issued by police on Feb. 14.
Police released an image of the suspect to the public on March 10, asking for help to identify the suspect.
Subsequent tips led to Sacramento’s arrest, which occurred at a worksite in the South Poplar neighbourhood of Abbotsford.
“This is a great example of the power of the public and the police working together.”
