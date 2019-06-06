Mission man charged following after-hours robbery in North Delta

A Mission man is facing robbery and assault charges after allegedly hiding in a North Delta department store and stealing a number of items after the store closed.

Michael Douglas O’Brien, 38, is facing six charges including robbery, breaking out, assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with probation orders. He is known to police, and is linked to a residence in North Delta.

According to a Delta Police Department press release, officers on Scott Road were flagged down by two store employees at 2:49 a.m. on Friday, May 23 and told the store had just been robbed.

Police say they believe the suspect remained in the store past closing and broke out after being confronted by staff members. He then allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the employees before leaving with a cart full of merchandise.

DPD officers immediately began searching for the man after being told which way he fled. The man allegedly ran upon spotting police, but after a brief chase officers were able to arrest the suspect. Police also located the stolen items and returned them to the store.

“Our officers were definitely at the right place at the right time for this incident,” acknowledged DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf in a press release. “The store employees thankfully were not physically hurt, and they were able to provide a very timely update to the officers of which direction the suspect had headed.”

O’Brien is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in Surrey court on June 7.



