Missing woman Naomi Onotera’s home behind police tape, Langley RCMP on scene

Naomi Onotera’s home was behind police tape Tuesday morning.

RCMP cruisers were seen outside the missing Langley woman’s home in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue, where a section of road was also blocked off.

Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson with Langley RCMP said there was an update on the investigation expected later today.

Onotera was last seen leaving her home in Langley City on the evening of Saturday, Aug, 28.

The investigation into the 40-year-old’s disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1.

