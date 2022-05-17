Lynda Lechner is seen in the undated image. (RCMP handout)

UPDATE: Missing woman, last seen in Cloverdale, has been found safe

Police say Lynda Lechner missing since May 16

UPDATE: The missing 63-year-old woman has been located and is safe, Mounties say.

Original story continues below:

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old woman

Lynda Lechner was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. on May 16.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m., Lynda Lechner was reported missing,” Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations office said in a press release. “She was last seen in the 16800-block 66 Avenue the same day around 3:45 p.m.”

Munn said Lechner is not familiar with the Cloverdale area and police are concerned for her wellbeing.

“She may present as being confused or disoriented.”

Police said Lechner is a brown-eyed Caucasian woman. She’s 5’2 and 110 lbs. She has greying hair. Lechner was last seen wearing a grey toque, black hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


