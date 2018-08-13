Missing woman last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Police say Kara McDonald, 38, was last seen at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them find a missing woman who was last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Police say Kara McDonald, 38, was last seen at the hospital at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

McDonald is described as a five feet nine inches tall, 139 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and grey plaid jacket, black sweatpants, and flip flops. She was carrying a black purse.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Surrey RCMP have not released a photo of McDonald at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2018-119567.