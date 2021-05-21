Missing woman, 81, last seen in Surrey City Centre area

Surrey RCMP are trying to locate An Thi Nguyen, last seen in the 10100-block King George Blvd. on Friday morning (May 21) at around 10:46 a.m.

“It is not usual for An to be out of contact with her family, and they are concerned for her well-being,” the police department said in a news release.

She’s known to frequent the Surrey City Centre area, near 102 Avenue and King George Blvd.

Nguyen is described as an 81-year-old Asian female, 5’2” tall, 110 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige brimmed hat with navy blue pants and a navy blue jacket. See photo.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.