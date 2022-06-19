Toby Salin, a member of the Whistler SAR Society has been found dead after he went missing Thursday (June 16), the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association confirmed Sunday (June 19). (Courtesy Pemberton RCMP)

Missing Whistler Search and Rescue member found dead

Toby Salin had last been seen in Pemberton on Thursday (June 16) morning

Three days after he went missing, a Whistler Search and Rescue Society member has been confirmed dead.

Pemberton RCMP issued a missing person alert for Toby Salin on Friday, noting that he hadn’t been seen since the morning before (June 16). His truck, a 2021 Black Chevrolet Crewcab, was later located off West Lillooet Lake Road around the In-SHUCK-ch forest service road, southeast of Pemberton.

On Sunday, the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association confirmed Salin’s body had been found, in a post to Facebook.

“Toby will be remembered for his strong commitment to SAR, his incredible work ethic and dry sense of humour. He will be missed by many. Toby came home to rest in the arms of those who he chose as friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Toby,” the association wrote.

The circumstances surrounding Salin’s death are not yet known. Black Press Media has reached out to Pemberton RCMP for comment.

