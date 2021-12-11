Missing Tsawwassen woman found deceased

Delta police say missing 49-year-old Davina Louise McKaig, who was last seen in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, has been found dead. (Delta Police Department photos)

Missing Tsawwassen woman Davina McKaig has been found dead.

Earlier this week Delta police said McKaig was believed to have walked away from her home in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and had not been seen since.

In an update Saturday afternoon (Dec. 11), the DPD reported its investigative search team had located McKaig deceased in Tsawwassen.

“We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Davina’s loved ones and friends,” DPD spokesperson Staff Sgt. James Sandberg said in a press release. “There has been an outpouring of concern for Davina and many residents of Tsawwassen have participated in searches in their yards and outbuildings to assist in locating her. For this assistance, we thank you.”

The BC Coroner Service is engaged and the investigation is ongoing, however, police stress they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

The DPD said it is committed to the health and wellness of Delta residents, adding this investigation has reached many people in the community and will affect people in different ways.

“If you need support, the City of Delta webpage has a great summary of resources. We urge you to visit delta.ca/community-culture/social-planning/substance-use-mental-health,” police said in Saturday’s release.



