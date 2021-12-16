Ding Ming (Astor) Hao was last seen in the 13400-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey at around 8 a.m. Dec. 15, 2021. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Missing teen last seen in South Surrey

Police say Ding Ming (Astor) Hao was wearing silver jacket, black sweatpants

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Thursday morning, Ding Ming (Astor) Hao was reported missing by family. She was last seen around 8 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 13400-block of 24 Avenue.

It is out of character for Hao to be out of contact, and there is concern for her well-being, the release continues.

The teen is described as an Asian female, five-feet-three-inches tall and 95 lbs. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a silver jacket, white T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Hao’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502.


