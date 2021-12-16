Missing teen last seen in South Surrey

Ding Ming (Astor) Hao was last seen in the 13400-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey at around 8 a.m. Dec. 15, 2021. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Thursday morning, Ding Ming (Astor) Hao was reported missing by family. She was last seen around 8 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 13400-block of 24 Avenue.

It is out of character for Hao to be out of contact, and there is concern for her well-being, the release continues.

The teen is described as an Asian female, five-feet-three-inches tall and 95 lbs. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a silver jacket, white T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Hao’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502.

