MISSING: Tarah Stephen was last seen on May 9 in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing female.

Tarah Stephen was last seen at 3:00 p.m. in the area of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue on Tuesday (May 9). Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

Stephen is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five and 150 pounds with purple hair and brown eyes. Surrey RCMP say she is believed to be wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt, black leggings and heeled boots.

Police ask anyone with information about her to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



