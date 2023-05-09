(Submitted photo)

Whalley

MISSING: Surrey’s Tabatha Bourque was last seen on May 7

36-year-old last seen in area of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 36 year-old woman.

Tabatha Bourque was last seen in the area of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue at 7 a.m. on Sunday (May 7). Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

Bourque is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five and 150 pounds with short blonde hair and hazel eyes. Surrey RCMP say she was last seen wearing a hospital gown. Borque has a medical condition that requires medical care.

She is known to frequent the area of King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about Bourque to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Missing womanSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High temperatures in B.C. pose ‘threat of new wildfires,’ wildfire service warns

Just Posted

(Submitted photo)
MISSING: Surrey’s Tabatha Bourque was last seen on May 7

The Longhorn Saloon is seen during the 2017 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. The saloon is returning this year with a full slate of musical guests. (Photo submitted)
Famous Longhorn Saloon stacked with musical acts for long weekend

About 500 people watch the Cloverdale Bed Races May 19, 2022. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Bed Races to roll May 18

Patrick Peters built this Lego replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. The replica will be showcased at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as part of the Lego exhibit in the Buckaroo Barn (Cloverdale Rec. Centre). (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalebia)
Rodeo Lego exhibit to include replica of Fire Hall No. 8

Pop-up banner image