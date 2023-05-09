MISSING: Surrey’s Tabatha Bourque was last seen on May 7

36-year-old last seen in area of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 36 year-old woman.

Tabatha Bourque was last seen in the area of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue at 7 a.m. on Sunday (May 7). Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

Bourque is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five and 150 pounds with short blonde hair and hazel eyes. Surrey RCMP say she was last seen wearing a hospital gown. Borque has a medical condition that requires medical care.

She is known to frequent the area of King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about Bourque to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.





