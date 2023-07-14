MISSING: Surrey’s Loan Trinh “Tracy” Son was last seen on July 11

13-year-old last seen leaving her home in Surrey

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13 year-old female.

Loan Trinh “Tracy” Son was last seen leaving her home in Surrey on Tuesday (July 11). Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

“It is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long. If you see Tracy, keep her in sight and call Police,” reads a Surrey RCMP release Friday (July 14).

Tracy is described as Asian, five-feet and 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Surrey RCMP say she is believed to be wearing a black sweater and black shorts.

Police ask anyone with information about Tracey to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



