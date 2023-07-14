"Tracy is described as a 13-year old Asian female, 5’, 95 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black shorts." (Submited photo: Surrey RCMP).

MISSING: Surrey’s Loan Trinh “Tracy” Son was last seen on July 11

13-year-old last seen leaving her home in Surrey

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13 year-old female.

Loan Trinh “Tracy” Son was last seen leaving her home in Surrey on Tuesday (July 11). Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

“It is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long. If you see Tracy, keep her in sight and call Police,” reads a Surrey RCMP release Friday (July 14).

Tracy is described as Asian, five-feet and 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Surrey RCMP say she is believed to be wearing a black sweater and black shorts.

Police ask anyone with information about Tracey to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tornado touched down north of Montreal, no injuries or damage
Next story
Canadian police, emergency agencies consider adopting Meta’s Threads

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Hospitals Foundation report calls for locally-led health care task force

Room pictured is the one intended for the homelessness service hub at the Church of the Holy Trinity in White Rock. The wall to the left is the dividing wall between the daycare centre next door. (Sobia Moman photo)
Opening of homelessness service hub in White Rock delayed by pushback

A view of Surrey’s docks on the Fraser. (File photo)
Surrey Board of Trade anxious about dock strike’s residual damage to local businesses

Students pose for a photo in front of the mural. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
Surrey student’s mural on shipping container promotes inclusivity