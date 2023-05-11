UPDATE: Missing male found safe

Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha stated the male has been found safe

Update: Surrey Mounties say the missing 21-year-old male has been found safe.

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing male from this story, for privacy.

Original story: Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21 year-old male.

He was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. in the area of the 13000-block of 80th Avenue on Thursday (May 11). Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

He is described as Asian/Caucasian, five-foot-six and 200 pounds with brown shaved hair and brown eyes. Surrey RCMP say he is believed to be wearing unknown coloured T-Shirt and baseball cap with blue shorts.

Police ask anyone with information about him to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personSurrey