Missing Surrey-woman, RCMP asking for public’s help

The woman has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, June 9

Surrey RCMP has located a missing Surrey-woman.

She was last seen on Thursday, June 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of 88 Avenue in Surrey and had not been seen or heard from since.

She is a 25-year-old Caucasian female, five-foot-three in height and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with skulls down the sleeves and blue-jean shorts.

Her family was concerned for her well-being, Surrey RCMP state in a news release (June 19).

Anyone with information on where Greenall could be is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-83869.

